ATLANTA (CBS46) The FBI is asking for help in obtaining information about one of the victims of serial killer Samuel Little, who has confessed to over 90 murders, seven of which allegedly took place in Georgia.
The FBI recently released 16 recent drawings by Little, who they say could be one of the most prolific serial killers in history and could be related to possible killings in the Atlanta area.
One of those victims in particular was killed in either 1983 or 1984. Little drew a sketch of the victim, who is described as a white female about 5'8" tall and weighing around 260 pounds.
She was approximately 28 years-old and was from Griffin, Ga. She worked as either a topless dancer or prostitute in Atlanta and had a son.
She was murdered and left naked in a wooded area. So far, law enforcement has found no missing persons reports that fit the description of the victim.
“We are hoping that someone – family member, former neighbor, friend – might recognize the victim and provide that crucial clue in helping authorities make an identification,” FBI spokeswoman Shayne Buchwald told USA Today.
If you recognize the woman in the sketch or have any information that could be beneficial to police, you're asked to call the FBI ViCAP office at 800-634-4097.
