The FBI has turned to the public for help after two adults were kidnapped on January 9 in Atlanta and later released.
According to the FBI, at some time after 5 p.m. on the 9th, multiple unidentified suspects kidnapped a man and woman in the parking garage of an apartment complex on the 200 block of 14th Street NE. The FBI said the suspects fired one round during the kidnapping.
The FBI said the female victim was released unharmed while the male victim was robbed, assaulted, and then released. According to federal officials, two vehicles are also being sought: a red Jeep Compass or Cherokee with chrome rims; and a silver or gray Dodge Durango. FBI officials said both SUV’s had paper tags.
Federal agents said one of the suspects was wearing a “True Religion” hooded sweatshirt and that at least three people were involved in the kidnapping, possibly more.
If you have any information about the suspects in the photos, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
