ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several men have been arrested and accused of trying to entice minors to engage in sexual activity.
The accusations stem from an FBI sting operation from November 19 to December 6.
Agents say Rolando Hernandes, Mark Hanna, James Daniel Stinchcomb and William Sage were each apprehended separately.
"During the Thanksgiving holiday our federal and local law enforcement partners remained vigilant in an effort to identify individuals targeting minors online for unlawful sex acts," said U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak.
In the FBI communications, each of the suspects spend several days trying to entice and lure the undercover agents to meet for sex. The 'children' that were targeted were ages 10 and 11.
William Sage is accused of detailing sex acts he would perform and travelling to Norcross to meet with a minor.
Daniel Stinchcomb, who is a Gwinnett County employee, Mark Hanna, Rolando Hernandes followed a similar pattern of describing sex acts they would perform on a minor.
Henandes, 30, was arraigned on December 5; Hanna, 29, was arraigned Dec. 10; Stinchcomb, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned later in the month; and Sage, 32, will be arraigned Dec. 18.
