Atlanta-- The Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the first new drug for Alzheimer's disease in nearly two decades.
Aducanumab is intended for early phases of Alzheimer's Disease and was developed for patients with mild cognitive impairment, not severe dementia. It aims to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease -- not just ease symptoms.
Denise Goerke was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in her mid fifties and over the last decade, her family has supported her through the decline caused by the disease. Her husband and longtime caregiver, Dan Goerke, says Denise is now in the final stages.
"By all accounts, we're probably down to the final weeks of her life. It's progressed that much that she's not eating much, she only weighs about 68 pounds, and it's just really tough to see her at this point," he said.
While Aducanumab can't help Denise, Dan says it's a renewed hope for so many families.
"Being a caregiver for my wife is a tremendous burden and there's millions of others out there that are just struggling with anything that will help so if this drug can slow the progression down, then we're all for it," said Dan.
"I think it's important to not take our foot off the pedal and that we need to continue to research this disease, research medications that can help the person with the disease and to keep going," he added.
