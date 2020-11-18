The FDA has approved a rapid at-home COVID-19 test developed by Lucira Health.
According to the company’s website, the tests run for about $50 and results are provided in about 30 minutes. Right now the test is available in Northern California and South Florida. However, due to the low number of supplies the company says the tests won’t become available nationwide until Spring 2021.
WebMD Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Whyte, says despite having to wait a long time for the test to become available, this type of technology is a game changer.
“If we could do testing at home, not have to travel out, expose people to potentially the virus, it will go a long way," said Dr. Whyte.
In the metro, retailers like Costco are offering rapid tests but the price tag is about $130; while Kroger Health just initiated their on-sight rapid antibody testing that costs $25 and results show after 15 minutes.
