Experts worry variant-fueled Covid-19 surge may be weeks away but cases will likely fall again by summer

A pharmacist fills syringes with doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York in February.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A third COVID-19 vaccine is set to hit the market following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Governor Kemp released the following statement regarding what this means for Georgia:

"This single-dose, effective Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will significantly increase the state's ability to safely and efficiently vaccinate more Georgians. The Georgia Department of Public Health expects that approximately 83,000 doses will be made available in the first week, and our goal is to get those vaccines administered as quickly as possible. 

