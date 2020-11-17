The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization of the first at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test Tuesday.
The Lucira COVID-19 All-in-one test kit provides a single use test for rapid results.
“The FDA continues to demonstrate its unprecedented speed in response to the pandemic. While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home. This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “Today’s action underscores the FDA’s ongoing commitment to expand access to COVID-19 testing.”
The test is administered through a self-collected nasal swab in individuals age 14 and up whose physician suspects they may have been exposed to the virus.
"It is also authorized for use in point-of-care (POC) settings (e.g., doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms) for all ages but samples must be collected by a healthcare provider when the test is used at the POC to test individuals younger than 14 years old. The test is currently authorized for prescription use only," according to the FDA's press release.
Once the sample nasal sample is collected, the swab is then placed in vial that is then placed in the test unit; within 30 minutes or less the individual will have results. A light will display whether the person is positive or negative for SARS-CoV-2
“Today’s authorization for a complete at-home test is a significant step toward FDA’s nationwide response to COVID-19. A test that can be fully administered entirely outside of a lab or healthcare setting has always been a major priority for the FDA to address the pandemic. Now, more Americans who may have COVID-19 will be able to take immediate action, based on their results, to protect themselves and those around them,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “We look forward to proactively working with test developers to support the availability of more at-home test options.”
As part of contact tracing, physicians who prescribe an at-home test are required to report the results to local, state and federal agencies.
