ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three types of baby formulas were recalled in the U.S. and now across the world.
The formula is potentially linked to several hospitalizations and one death.
"It's scary. Any type of recall is scary but especially one that they're going to be ingesting is very scary," said Michelle Sewell on Monday. She is the lead infant teacher at Kids 'R' Kids in Mableton. "I came in this morning and I rechecked both of our classrooms, I checked all of our cabinets and the pantry area just to make sure we did not have any in our cabinets or pantry."
She was checking for several types of formulas which the FDA is warning parents and caretakers to avoid, saying there are reports of cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella infections in babies who drank the formulas, which came from an Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
Abbott is voluntarily recalling the products.
"We care about these infants as if they're ours so it's frightening to hear that there's a recall," said Sewell.
The recall includes some Similac, Alimentun and Elecare products with package numbers starting with 22-37, containing code K8, SH or Z2, and an expiration of April 1, 2022 or later.
A representative from Abbott says no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either bacteria or question.
"Cronobacter sakazakii is a persistent problem in infant formula manufacturers primarily because you know the infants are so susceptible," said Bill Marler, a Food Safety Lawyer from Seattle. "It's a very deadly bacteria especially for infants and when it's found in infant formula, it's about a fifty percent fatality rate."
Abbott sent CBS 46 the following statement; "We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation."
