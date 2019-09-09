ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) advised consumers on Monday to avoid eating yellow fin tuna steaks sold at Kroger stores in multiple states including Georgia.
The affected products were sold in 16 states with sell by dates ranging from August 29, 2019 to September 14, 2019. The products were sold as raw yellow fin tuna steaks at the seafood counter or seasoned in store-prepped Styrofoam trays.
The FDA said consumers who ate the yellow fin tuna steaks from Kroger stores experienced symptoms of scombroid poisoning.
Scombroid symptoms usually develop within a few minutes to an hour after eating contaminated fish. They usually resemble an allergic reaction, such as flushing of the face, headache, heart palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps, and diarrhea.
Symptoms can be treated with antihistamines. Even without treatment, people usually get better within 12 hours.
Click here to learn more from the FDA.
