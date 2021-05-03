The FDA could expand COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds as early as this week.
The FDA's anticipated decision to approve the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15 would allow middle school students and all high school students to get the shots.
Health experts say any day now, the agency is expected to authorize Pfizer's drug for that younger age group. The decision would allow middle school students and all high school students to get the shots.
Pfizer says clinical trials showed the vaccine was, get this, 100% effective for 12 to 15-year-olds that have that good immunity. If authorized, that age group may start receiving the Pfizer vaccine later this month.
