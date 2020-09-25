FDA issues warning about "Benadryl Challenge"

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning about the dangers of taking high doses of Benadryl.
The FDA said it's investigating reports of teens going to the emergency room and even dying because of what's known as the "Benadryl Challenge" on the social media platform TikTok. Too much diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma and even death.
Doctors have a warning for parents.
"It is a potentially dangerous and lethal activity that our children could be doing and they need to watch out for it," said Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician with Wellstar Health System.
"When you take these really high doses it starts to have other effects," he explained about the over-the-counter allergy medicine. "The most significant ones being it affects your brain and it starts shutting down aspects of your higher mental functioning and this is what the kids are looking for when they take this. They get this high feeling of not seeing things right, not recepting things correctly and think that may be just a side effect but really what it is is you're poisoning your brain and shutting things down.”
The FDA said it urged TikTok to remove videos related to the challenge.
"It’s the concern most professionals have about social media in general and the concerns that kids don’t know how to process these types of challenges," said Dr. Avital Cohen, a licensed psychologist with Peachtree Pediatric Psychology.
"They may not have the executive functioning to think through the long term consequences of what taking too much Benadryl is going to do to their body, to their health and they’re just thinking it's something else fun coming along," said Dr. Cohen.
She said especially during the pandemic, we are all on our devices a lot more and many of the challenges teens take part in are about seeking attention and getting a response.
The Georgia Poison Center reports six cases so far in 2020 of teens showing up in the ER after taking a lot of Benadryl to try to get high. It's unclear if those cases were part of the TikTok challenge, but they involved teens between the ages of 14 and 16 taking between 12 and 30 pills in a short amount of time. All six teens survived.
Experts urge parents to have a conversation with their children.
Dr. Cohen said, "Fostering open discussions with your children and not shutting them down or making them feel bad about coming to you with questions about whether something is ok or not and really just trying to make a place where they can talk to you and ask those questions."
Dr. Doyle said, "Don't be afraid to bring it up and ask them if they’ve heard of it, if they know anybody who's done it, have they thought about it?"
He also urges parents to consider locking up medication.
