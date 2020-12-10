At 9 a.m. Thursday, some of top scientists with FDA, the CDC and outside experts will start a 9-hour meeting to decide whether to approve the new the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.
If approved, Federal officials say vaccines can be shipped within 1 day and administered to people 16 and older.
"We would authorize shipment within 24 hours, it would literally go," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "This Pfizer vaccine, they're shipping directly would go by FedEx and UPS directly to wherever the governor's tell us."
Governor Brian Kemp has said Georgia’s long-term care residents and healthcare workers will get the vaccine first. Nearly all of Georgia’s long-term care facilities are registered with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies for vaccine distribution.
"CVS and Walgreens will do almost 100% of the nursing homes in America. That's a turn-key operation," Azar said. "But they will also be shipping to hospitals where they will do mass vaccination campaigns of their healthcare workers.
University of Georgia’s vaccine and infectious disease professor Dr. Ralph Tripp will be part of the FDA discussion and vote on the safety of the Pfizer vaccine.
So will the president of Meharry Medical College, Dr. James Hildreth, who has been a proponent of the vaccine for African Americans.
"After the committee has the chance to hear the information about the data there will be a vote taken at the end of the day, and the commissioner might makes the decision as early as tomorrow or Friday," Hildreth said.
Hildreth told CNN Wednesday that it’s exciting to have two vaccines now with very similar and promising results.
"Unless there are some surprises in the data that we have not been made privy to, which I don't think there is, I am very excited about the results," Hildreth continued.
As more companies are approved to produce the vaccine under emergency use authorizations, Azar says approval for vaccine distribution to the general public could come as early as February or March in some cases.
"That's going to be up to the nation's governor's as they prioritize within their states," Azar said.
The meeting, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, will be held virtually.
