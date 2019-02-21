ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Thursday, CBS46 learned the FDA may have to intervene and set new policies in states that allow for vaccine exemptions, in the wake of a growing measles outbreak in several states.
The CDC reports that there have been 127 individual cases of measles confirmed in 10 states from January 1 to February 14 of this year. Three cases hit one family in Metro Atlanta.
All 50 states have legislation requiring specified vaccines for students. Georgia allows both medical and religious exemptions from vaccinations.
“For several years running, we’ve known that there have been cases of measles in the Atlanta area,” said Dr. Bakari Morgan, a pediatrician at PAMPA Pediatrics in Roswell. “This is a heavily-traveled area. This is an international city. So, sometimes your risk can come from outside, but it can also grow from the inside,” he added.
Right now, each state can determine its own vaccination rules. Georgia’s exemptions give patients the freedom to choose their medical care.
Morgan told CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason the medical exemptions usually require the patient to explain an allergy or bad reaction to the vaccination. Religious exemptions are less restrictive.
“Someone can say it’s against my religion to have this vaccine, therefore, I need an exemption,” Morgan said.
One of the biggest deterrents anti-vaccination groups cite is the idea that vaccines may cause autism.
“Since I’ve been practicing, and I’ve been practicing for 16 years, I’ve seen that there’s been a greater number of people who are against vaccinations, and some of this information that they get is anecdotal information or information based on old information such as that that was gathered by Timothy Wakefield in a study that was later shown to be untrue.” Morgan told CBS46. “There are countless studies that show there is no relation between autism and vaccines, that vaccines are indeed very safe,” he added.
Katerina Stein is a mother of two. She said her baby has special needs and she depends on vaccinations to keep both her children healthy.
“I’m doing all the vaccinations for both of my children since the day they were born,” Stein said. “Her immune system is weaker than average children, so probably we will be doing some extra vaccinations. I am really, really crazy about doing all the vaccinations according to the list because I know it’s may be real important,” Stein said.
She was taking her children to a doctor's appointment when she spoke with CBS46. Morgan said not vaccinating leaves others susceptible, even those who have been vaccinated but have auto-immune disorders.
“We have to think about babies, those who are too young,” Morgan said. “We have to think about some of the older populations as well, or who are immune compromised.”
