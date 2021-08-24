CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- At a Tractor Supply Company in Cherokee County, people looking for the drug Ivermectin are met with a warning sign.
It reads in part, “Ivermectin has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in treating or preventing covid-19 in humans and could cause severe personal injury or death.”
“We actually have some in a glass box but it’s more of our high-priced ones,” an employee said.
It’s not the only store dealing with a rush of customers who are searching for the drug, typically used to treat parasites in horses.
An employee said they are now questioning customers who want it.
“Sometimes they will be upright and be like ‘I’m using it for myself’ and we have to go ‘I can’t sell it to you. I apologize.’ Otherwise, we have to ask what type of horse, what size is your horse? If they’re like ‘it’s a large horse or it’s a brown horse’ that’s usually when we can’t sell it to them.
The FDA is strongly cautioning against taking the drug to try to treat Covid-19, tweeting “you are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously ya’ll. Stop it.”
“Let me say very clearly, that Ivermectin is not a recommended treatment for covid-19,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General. “It is not a recommended drug to prevent covid-19."
Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat people with intestinal conditions caused by parasitic worms. It can also be used topically to treat skin conditions and head lice.
But the Ivermectin found in home improvement stores is different and should only be used in animals.
