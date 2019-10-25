WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighed in on the problems with ethylene oxide facilities Friday, standing firmly with the companies that utilize EO and warning there could be a shortage of sterile medical devices due to the permanent and temporary closures of facilities like Sterigenics and Becton Dickson.
The FDA said in a statement, “we are very concerned that additional facility closures could severely impact the supply of sterile medical devices to health care delivery organizations that depend on those devices to take care of patients.”
The statement, by Dr. Norman Sharpless, continued, “The impact resulting from closure of these and perhaps more facilities will be difficult to reverse, and ultimately could result in years of sport or nationwide shortages of critical medical devices, which could compromise patient care.”
EO, a carcinogen, has made headlines after a Sterigenics plant in Illinois was closed due to high emissions of EO. The Sterigenics plant in Smyrna has also temporarily closed as it works to reduce EO emissions. Becton Dickson also had emissions issues and is involved in a court battle between the facility and the state.
The FDA statement didn’t directly mention the problems associated with EO, other than to say it’s encouraging innovation from the industry to find “alternative sterilization methods and technologies that are alternatives” to EO sterilization and to develop new ways to reduce EO emissions.
But the risks from EO, can be severe.
According to the EPA, short-term exposure can cause central nervous system depression and irritation of the eyes and mucous membranes. Long-term exposure can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system. The EPA said it also increases the risk of lymphoid cancer, and for females, breast cancer.
Read the full statement below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.