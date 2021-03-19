An Atlanta Police report says one victim was shot in the face, the others in the head. The four Asian women killed in two Atlanta spas still have not been named yet as investigators say some families don't even know their loved are gone.
In a Thursday afternoon press conference, the Atlanta Police Department said they could not confirm the suspect specifically targeted the four women but they said Robert Long did specifically target to the two spas which he frequented often.
While their identities are unknown, the pain is personal for the protestors gathered outside the Piedmont Road businesses.
Kitana Lover came to the demonstration because for much of her life she's felt like, "no one really stands up for us."
She says her heart breaks for all eight victims killed Tuesday evening and as an Asian-American woman, she does not feel protected right now.
"I'm stressed, I'm worried, I'm sad for those families," explained Lover.
The feelings are shared among the few dozen who were outside the businesses demanding police call the murders a hate crime.
"We understand the inextricable link between white supremacy, patriarchy, racism and a war-drive is the root cause of this violent atrocity," said Nat Villasana. Villasana led Thursday's Anti-Asian Racism March by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
From the work happening on the ground to the planning happening in offices, local Asian community leaders told CBS46 they will be taking their concerns to President Joe Biden during his Atlanta visit.
The Center for Pan Asian Community Services said their group will be asking for more federal support.
"[There are] a number of businesses that are in fear right now, especially Asian-owned or Asian-serving business that are worried."
Director Victoria Huynh questioned, "Is this going to happen again?"
Huynh confirmed over the past year their group as provided support to many local workers who've felt threatened or targeted because they were of Asian descent. The fears only exacerbated after coronavirus she explained.
Detectives say they'll go wherever the investigation takes them, but activists argue race and gender must be a lens in which the case is examined.
