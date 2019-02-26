ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s somtimes called “zombie deer disease,” but chronic wasting disease isn’t a laughing matter and as it gets closer to Georgia; experts are trying to raise awareness of the disease ahead of deer season.
Cases of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, have been found in the deer family in Mississippi and Tennessee. CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to Georgia deer biologist Charlie Killmaster of the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who said CWD is similar to a bovine disease that has caused problems in the beef industry.
“It’s a group of diseases caused by infectious proteins called prions, it’s similar to Mad Cow Disease, but thus far has not been determined to be infectious toward humans, although it’s not ruled out,” Killmaster said.
He continued saying CWD is a disease we don’t know a lot about.
“We don’t know a lot about prion diseases in general and how they might affect the deer population long term, or what it could do to people who hunt and consume deer. It’s those unknowns that make this disease so dangerous,” added Killmaster.
The importation of live deer was prohibited in 2005, but that doesn’t stop people from importing deer illegally. The importation of certain carcass parts into Georgia from other states that have found CWD in the past is also prohibited.
But Killmaster believes people just don’t know the laws.
“They’re not aware that Georgia has import restrictions on certain carcass parts,” Killmaster said.
A local taxidermy and processing center occasionally gets calls from people inquiring about this. They are required to ask what county the deer was shot in when someone brings parts in.
“You don’t want the disease in the state, especially like when we’re processing, if you had a deer that had Chronic Wasting Disease hanging in the cooler, you could cross contaminate,” said Denise Waldrop, with Feather, Fin, and Fur Taxidermy and Red Barn Deer Processing.
Killmaster said it would take decades, maybe centuries, for this disease to come into Georgia through natural transmission from deer to deer. But bringing an infected one in overnight could speed up the process tenfold.
“One of the issues with this disease is it doesn’t just break down and die with the animal when the animal dies, it can remain infectious in the stool, they’ve documented up to several years, after an animal has died and decomposed,” Killmaster added.
