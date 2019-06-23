MONROE, Ga (CBS46) -- Neighbors in the Woodlake subdivision in Monroe say Republic Trash Services hasn’t been picking up their trash and now smelly, full trash cans line the streets.
If you walk around the neighborhood, you’ll find trash cans filled to the brim.
Residents say the problem really stinks -- literally.
“It’s been a big issue, because once you leave them sitting out after the day you’re supposed to get them picked up, you get critters coming around, dogs coming around, and the stench and smell of it gets kind of bad, and it doesn’t look good for the community,” said Morris King, one frustrated resident.
“People are up in arms because their trash, in the morning, is scattered all over the place,” added Trish Joyner, another frustrated resident.
People who live in the Woodlake subdivision say they’ve called Republic Trash Services multiple times wondering why their trash hasn’t been picked up all week.
“We just want what’s right. Every time I’ve called it’s been a song and a dance,” King added.
“We’re just told it’s going to be picked up the next day and nobody shows,” Joyner said.
They say the customer service representatives just tell you what you want to hear but nothing gets done.
So, trash continues to sit out, which can mean a fine from their HOA if it's left out too long.
“Everybody is feeling kind of helpless,” said Joyner.
Neighbors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern it’s been an issue since March, but this week was the first time the trash service company simply didn’t show up at all.
“It’s been going on too long this time, I believe they’re not telling the complete story of what’s going on, but I can just assume they’ve got more business than they can handle, and they don’t know how to correct their problem,’ said King.
Republic Services and they sent CBS46 this statement:
“We have experienced staffing shortages that have led to collection delays in some areas. We have brought in employees from other areas of the country to help, and we’re actively working to increase our pool of drivers so that we can resume our full collection schedule as quickly as possible. We apologize for the delays and thank our customers for their continued patience.”
“It’s not a good thing, it really isn’t, it’s a bad, bad deal,” added King.
It might be too late for Republic Services. Many people are switching to different trash companies.
Truth! I’ve called three separate times and spoken with someone not local each time. I get delays related to illness and whatnot, but now it has literally been three weeks since we’ve seen a Republic truck. One of our neighbors is doing major renovations; the trash pile at the end of his driveway is bigger than the cars parked next to it. And the County can’t do anything either. This is beyond disgusting. And what’s even more infuriating to me is that there has been no acknowledgement from Republic that they have totally screwed up. Just admit your error and try to make it right, people!
