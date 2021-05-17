ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall alert for parents.
According to a consumer product official, Leisure Time Products recalled more than 9,000 A-frame swing sets due to an injury hazard.
The recall notice said “the attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard.”
There were no injuries, but there were three reports of the swing hang attachment failing.
The recall affects swing sets sold from May 2019 through January 2021.
Leisure Time Products is asking customers to stop using the recalled swing sets and contact the company at 1-800-856-4445 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT seven days a week, for a free repair kit.
To read more about the recall, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.