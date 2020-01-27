COLUMBUS, Ga. (CBS46 ) - A federal court in Columbus, Georgia, permanently barred Stacy Lee and Heather Lee from preparing tax returns for others and from owning, operating, or franchising a tax return preparation business, according to the Justice Department. Stacy Lee and Heather Lee also consented to the court order to close their tax return preparation stores.
Stacy Lee operated two tax return preparation stores under the names Fast Track Tax Service in Talbotton, Georgia, and TimeLee Tax Service in Columbus, Georgia, according to the complaint. Stacy Lee’s daughter, Heather Lee, allegedly prepared tax returns at the two stores as well.
According to the complaint, Stacy Lee prepared 3,728 tax returns and Heather Lee prepared 1,116 tax returns between 2013 to 2018. The government further claimed that the Lees prepared false federal income tax returns, understated federal income tax liabilities, and improperly claimed tax credits in order to obtain inflated tax refunds for customers. In particular, the defendants fabricated deductions for charitable contributions, unreimbursed employee business expenses, and medical expenses; reported profits and losses for fictitious businesses; and claimed false education credits, energy credits, and childcare credits.
“The Tax Division will work with its IRS partners to shut down return preparers who claim improper or illegal deductions and credits for their clients,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman. “Taxpayers should be vigilant so they do not file tax returns claiming false deductions.”
To read a copy of the injunction, click here.
The IRS has information to keep you from being a victim by visiting the IRS website. It also has a page on how you can choose a tax preparer. An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page.
