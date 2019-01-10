Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As the government shutdown continues, a local federal employee says his family may get thrown out of their home because they can't afford to pay their rent.
Dennis Stevenson is a correctional officer with the bureau of prisons. But for almost three weeks, he's been working without pay because of the government shutdown.
With no money, this husband and father of two knew it'd be hard to pay bills, especially his almost $1,300 rent.
Wednesday, Stevenson came home to find a bold red letter and an eviction notice. The letter says Stevenson owes about $1,412 dollars for rent, utility and late charges.
“You have to choose between paying your rent or feeding your kids and putting gas in your car to go to a job that you're not receiving a paycheck for,” says Stevenson.
On top of that, Stevenson is worried about piling medical bills and co-pays for his wife, whose cancer is now in remission.
“I thought that having a government job was security and that I wouldn’t have to worry about any of that anymore,” continues Stevenson.
For now, the former Marine will go to work, so he doesn't lose his job.
He's just hoping the government will reopen before his family is homeless.
Stevenson says the management company so far has agreed to waive the late fee, if he pays his rent.
CBS46 also reached out the management company, but so far have not heard back.
