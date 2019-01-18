ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - TSA employees continue working without pay, but help came, Friday, in the form of groceries.
“So blessed. Beyond grateful,” Lauren Contella told CBS46.
She was overjoyed to be a recipient of free food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The partial government shutdown has taken a massive toll on her family.
“My mom works for TSA and I clean military and army recruiting offices. They’ve, completely, cut my mom’s pay. For the past three weeks, I’ve been supporting the family and I just got a notice, yesterday, that they were cutting me as a cleaner and I have three kids,” Contella said.
She’s pinching pennies, while joining over a thousand others in the hour long wait for free groceries. “We’ve had to skip meals just so that my kids can eat,” Contella said. Former Atlanta Falcons lineman, Chris Draft, felt compelled to come help fill cars with food.
“There’s always consequences to every decision made and, right now, with the shutdown, that means there are people who are not gonna get a paycheck,” Draft told us. That’s the reality for Denise Edward’s sister, who just started working for TSA.
“As a matter of fact, she just moved here from North Carolina. She’s starting over. She wasn’t looking for this” Edwards said.
The battle, between politicians, stretches far beyond Washington DC. Here in Atlanta, hope was given to these federal employees, as their money gets tighter each day our government is shutdown.
“We have no choice but to rise to the occasion and try and find a new way to live without depending on the government,” Lauren Contella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.