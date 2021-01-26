The federal government announced Tuesday that they are preparing to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia.
The state is set to receiving over 25,000 more COVID-19 vaccines weekly.
This is a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses, authorities reported.
Governor Brian Kemp released the following statement regarding the vaccine distribution:
"Thanks to the Trump administration and Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine was created and made available to Georgians in record speed. Today, the Biden Administration announced that Georgia will receive an increased weekly allocation, totaling 145,900 doses. Although we still expect demand to far exceed supply for the foreseeable future, this is no doubt welcome news, and we will work around the clock to get these vaccines distributed and safely administered as quickly as possible."
On a record high day, state officials reported that 71,307 additional vaccines have been administered.
Georgia has distributed 56.7% of the total vaccines which have been shipped by the federal government.
