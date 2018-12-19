Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Metro Atlanta gun owners are weighing in on the Trump Administration's plan to outlaw bump stocks.
The devices allow semiautomatic weapons to fire rapidly -- and have received a lot of attention since they were used in last year's Las Vegas mass shooting.
The ruling came Tuesday. Owners of bump stocks will have until late March to destroy or turn in the devices.
Answers to commonly asked questions can be found on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives site here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.