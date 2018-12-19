Guns Bump Stocks

In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Metro Atlanta gun owners are weighing in on the Trump Administration's plan to outlaw bump stocks.

The devices allow semiautomatic weapons to fire rapidly -- and have received a lot of attention since they were used in last year's Las Vegas mass shooting.

The ruling came Tuesday. Owners of bump stocks will have until late March to destroy or turn in the devices.

Answers to commonly asked questions can be found on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives site here.

