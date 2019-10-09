ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The federal government is warning part of Atlanta's Pride Parade may not be safe.
It's because of the rainbow crosswalk, which is an acknowledgement of the city's LGBTQ community.
The city of Ames, Iowa, which is home to Iowa State University, tried to copy the crosswalk but the Federal Highway Administration sent them a letter requesting it be removed because it's a safety hazard.
Federal officials say crosswalks should be uniform and white. Ames city officials say they will not remove the rainbow colors.
It's important to note that Atlanta city officials have not received a request to change the crosswalk in Midtown.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released this statement regarding the issue:
"While we have received no such request, Atlanta's rainbow crosswalk is located on city-owned streets. Much like glitter, the crosswalk is here to stay indefinitely. The Bottoms administration wishes Atlanta a safe and fabulous pride."
