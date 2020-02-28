ATLANTA (CBS46)—An inmate at the federal prison in Atlanta will serve additional time behind bars for using a cell phone while incarcerated.
He used the phone to post photographs and videos on a social media site.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Brian J. Wilson, 32, pleaded guilty to using a contraband cell phone to post photographs and videos onto Facebook from his cell at the prison.
In 2015, Wilson was sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of a stolen firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office reported.
Prior to his guilty plea, Wilson was scheduled to be released from custody in the fall of 2022.
Under federal law, however, inmates convicted of possessing contraband in prison must receive consecutive (or additional) prison time after their original sentence is completed.
Wilson has been housed at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta since 2018.
Between late-May and July 2019, Wilson used his cell phone to post images and to live stream content onto Facebook from his prison cell.
“Contraband cell phones are pervasive in prisons and dangerous in the hands of inmates in any prison facility,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Cell phones can, and often do, become a tool used by inmates to run illicit schemes, intimidate people outside of the facility, or as in this case, simply flaunt that they have one.”
The Cell Phone Contraband Act of 2010 made it a crime for federal inmates to possess or use cell phones while incarcerated.
