ATLANTA, Ga. -- A federal judge is allowing 330,000 voter registrations of inactive voters to be canceled in Georgia tonight. The planned purge targets voters who have not participated in elections or had contact with elections officials, for several years. The state mailed notices to the inactive voters on the list last month and gave them 30 days to respond.
Not good enough... says Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by democrat Stacey Abrams. The group filed an emergency motion today, asking a federal judge to stop tonight's planned purge. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said he will further consider the issue on Thursday, but for now, the purge can move forward as planned.
Retired Georgia State political science professor Dan Franklin says both sides have valid concerns. “There is a valid concern about making things more difficult for voters than they have to be. But on the other hand, the Secretary of State has the possibility of administering voter registration and voter elections in the state, and they want to do the best job they can.”
Of the 330,000 names on the list… 210,000 are being removed because they moved away.
Fair Fight Action is arguing the remaining 120,000 deserve to stay active.
Federal law requires states to maintain voter records. And Georgia is not the only state to do occasional purges to clean up the voter rolls.
“The question is, ‘Is the value of having very, very up to date voter list worth the slippage that you get by losing the quite large number of voters?’ The number one reason why people don’t vote in this country is the pre-registration requirement. In other words, a lot of people get up on election day and, go to vote and find out they’re not registered to vote,” said Franklin.
Franklin also noted, that the Supreme Court ruled last year that similar voter registration removals in Ohio were legal; which could signal an up-hill battle for Fair Fight Action’s lawsuit here.
No one from Fair Fight Action was available to comment tonight. And a spokesperson for the Secretary of State said they are not commenting on pending litigation.
Both sides will be back in court on Thursday, when the judge will further consider the matter.
That hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse.
