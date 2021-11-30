ATLANTA (CBS46) — A federal judge has blocked the Biden Administration's national vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which was set to start next week.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted about it late Tuesday afternoon. A.G. Carr said that the decision was in response filed by the state of Georgia.
BREAKING: In response to our lawsuit, a federal court has temporarily stopped the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide. This decision reaffirms that Biden’s mandate is unconstitutional and we will continue to fight to protect the rights of Georgia’s citizens.— GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) November 30, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp tweeted shortly after, also crediting Georgia's lawsuit for stopping the mandate.
1/2: Our legal efforts have temporarily halted Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide. We hear daily from health care heroes who are in fear of being forced to chose between this vaccine or their livelihood.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 30, 2021
The lawsuit was filed in November after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandated full COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs by Jan. 4, 2022.
"After healthcare heroes went above and beyond the call of duty to keep Americans safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden is now threatening their livelihood if they refuse COVID-19 vaccination," said Gov. Kemp. "Yet another unlawful mandate from this administration will only worsen worker shortages in a critical-need area as we continue to balance the everyday healthcare needs of hardworking Georgians and fighting COVID-19. We will continue to fight this repeated, unconstitutional overreach by Joe Biden and his administration in court."
"President Biden's reckless ‘one-size-fits-most’ approach to governing continues to create immense disruption and uncertainty for Georgia businesses and employees," said AG Carr. "With this latest unconstitutional mandate, the Biden administration is targeting a health care community that is already reeling from the impacts of a global health pandemic. Georgia health care providers, particularly those located in our rural areas, cannot afford to lose workers or lessen care services due to the unlawful actions of the federal government. We will continue to stand up for the rule of law and defend against this blanket mandate as we work to protect the citizens of this state."
The lawsuit asked the court to stop the U.S. Department of health and Human services and CMS from enforcing the mandate.
Federal Judge Terry A. Doughty in the U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana has blocked the mandate, according to various media sources.
Private employers can still require healthcare workers to be vaccinated.
Fourteen states total filed lawsuits aimed at stopping the mandate.
