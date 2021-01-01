A Texas federal judge dismissed a last-gasp lawsuit led by Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert that sought to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to overturn the certified election results from states.
The ruling, from U.S. District Court Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a President Donald Trump appointee, found the plaintiff in the case lacked any standing to bring the suit in court and alleged an injury that “is no fairly traceable to the Defendant, the Vice President of the United States, and is unlikely to be redressed by the requested relief.”
Vice President Pence, as president of the Senate, will oversee a joint session of Congress Wednesday and declare the winner of the presidential election. The Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory, and multiple legal efforts by President Donald Trump's campaign to challenge the results have failed.
The dismissed suit named Pence, who has a largely ceremonial role in next week's proceedings, as the defendant and asked the court to throw out an 1887 law that spells out how Congress handles the vote counting. It asserts that the vice president “may exercise the exclusive authority and sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State.”
The Justice Department represented Pence in the case that aims to find a way to keep his boss, President Donald Trump, in power. The department says, in effect, that the suit objects to long-standing procedures laid out in law, “not any actions that Vice President Pence has taken," so he should not be the target of the suit.
Trump, the first president to lose a reelection bid in almost 30 years, has attributed his defeat to widespread voter fraud. But a range of nonpartisan election officials and Republicans have confirmed there was no fraud in the November contest that would change the results of the election. Trump and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits challenging election results, and nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the Supreme Court.
With the suit dismissed, the case can go to an appeals court that could be more sympathetic to Gohmert’s position. For his part, Pence has not disavowed any of the more extreme views espoused by Gohmert and other hardline Trump supporters which leaves the door open for any number of events to happen on January 6.
