A federal judge in Georgia has dismissed the so-called “Kraken” lawsuit filed by lawyer Sidney Powell over election results. It was called the "kraken" lawsuit after Powell said she would be releasing the "kraken" in a suit in Georgia.
The lawsuit was dismissed for lack of standing and the federal judge overseeing the case saying, “They want this court to substitute its judgment for two and a half million voters who voted for Joe Biden. And this, I am unwilling to do,” according to Politico
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a statement on the dismissal of the suit lauding Judge Timothy Batten's decision.
“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”
Powell, who filed the suit on behalf of some voters, is best known for at one time representing the Trump Campaign. The campaign then distanced itself from her after a rambling press conference from the campaign that saw Powell talking about international conspiracies even involving dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.
This is a breaking news story. CBS46 will have the latest updates on all platforms as they become available.
