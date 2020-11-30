United States District Judge Timothy Batten ordered the voting machines in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee counties must be preserved and not touched for the time being, according a Sunday evening order.
The order from Judge Batten specifically barred any officials from, “altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties.”
The order came as part of a lawsuit brought by attorney Sidney Powell, representing several clients, against Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and other officials. Powell, who was dismissed from the Trump legal team, filed the suit last week. The suit seeks forensic examinations of the machines after claims of problems with the Dominion Election System used by the state.
Beyond locking down the machines, Judge Batten gave the defendants including Kemp and Raffensperger, until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to file a brief explaining the facts as to why they are against the forensic inspections. Plus, the judge ordered the defendants to “promptly produce to Plaintiffs a copy of the contract between the State and Dominion.”
Judge Batten’s order allowed for an immediate appeal and he said in a Monday order that there is a “controlling question of law as to which there is substantial ground for difference of opinion and that an immediate appeal from the order may materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation.”
Read the judge's order:
