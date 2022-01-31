ATLANTA (CBS46) — Late Monday afternoon, federal judge Lisa Wood rejected a plea agreement for Travis and Greg McMichael in the federal hate crimes case for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Both McMichael’s pleaded guilty over the weekend, and admitted in federal court that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black.
The plea deal would have allowed the McMichael’s to serve 30-year sentences in federal prison first, then go to Georgia state prison to serve the remainder of their life sentences without parole.
The Arbery family fought against the deal in court saying they felt betrayed by the Department of Justice. Before the hearing, family attorney Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, "Federal prison is a country club when compared to state prison. Federal prisons are less populated, better funded and generally more accommodating than state prisons. These men hurriedly entered this plea deal that would allow them to transfer out of custody from GA prison."
During victim impact statements Arbery’s parents and aunts pleaded with the judge to reject the plea deal saying the father and son should not get to choose their confinement.
Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones said "Ahmaud did not get to have a plea deal” before he was killed.
The prosecutor with The Department of Justice told the judge that going into the weekend they were originally told by the Arbery family attorney that the family "would not oppose a plea deal" and they only learned of the family's displeasure on Sunday. The prosecutor told the courts, the DOJ has utmost respect for the Arbery family but stood by the deal believing it is the best way to seek full justice and admission to the hate crimes and the murder.
In the hearing, FBI and GBI investigators took the stand saying they uncovered evidence that proved Travis McMichael had racial animus.
"As evidenced in his social media and text messages, Travis McMichael has for years, leading up to February 23, associated Black skin with criminality and he has harbored resentment toward African-American people," the federal prosecutor read. "He has expressed a desire to see African Americans, specifically those he sees as criminals, to be harmed or killed."
Arbery's father told the judge, "This man hated Black people so bad he didn’t want to be around them. God created Black people to be on this earth and we aren’t going nowhere. We’re going to be here. The world can do without you," Marcus Arbery said, addressing Travis McMichael.
Judge Wood noted that she accepted the plea of guilty but could not agree to the sentencing terms of the agreement. In total, she then rejected the plea deal and asked the McMichael's if they would like to withdraw their plea deal or go to trial on February 7th or keep the guilty pleas on record and head to sentencing.
After a brief recess, Travis McMichael's attorney asked for 48 hours to make a decision.
