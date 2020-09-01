ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Voting advocates with the New Georgia Project are celebrating what they call a victory, in Federal Court, to extend absentee voting timelines in Georgia.
“We went to court and we won,” said Nse Ufot, the CEO of the New Georgia Project.
The New Georgia Project sued Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office in June hoping to extend the amount of time to tally absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, to pre-paid postage on mail-in ballots, and to better explain why some ballots are rejected.
"Why not remove barriers to participation,” Ufot questioned.
Monday, Federal Judge Eleanor Ross ruled in their favor on one key issue, deciding that because of the pandemic, absentee ballots can be counted up to three days after the election if the ballots arrive at the election office postmarked by Election Day.
“Before yesterday, if your ballot did not arrive at your county elections board by 7 p.m. on election day then your vote did not count,” Ufot told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
CBS46 reached out to the Secretary of State’s office about the ruling. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs replied in a statement:
“Extending the absentee ballot receipt deadline is a bad idea that will make it nearly impossible for election officials to complete their required post-election tasks in the timeline that is required by law. We plan to immediately appeal Judge Ross’s decision.”
"I do expect we will see a surge in the absentee balloting based on COVID-19, based on what’s going on, but I still think more and more people will vote on election based on what are the issues,” said political strategist David Johnson.
Some argue that Democrats may stand to benefit more from the move to extend absentee ballot counting. Johnson says historically that's not the case.
"Traditionally, absentee balloting or mail-in ballots have helped Republicans,” said Johnson, the head of Strategic Vision PR, "We’ve seen that in some of these key battleground states,” he continued.
Ufot says the New Georgia Project projects that 60,000 to 100,000 ballots will not be counted under the new extended tallying time.
Thousands of voters did not have their ballots counted in June because the ballots arrived at voting offices too late.
"I expect that the courts will rule in favor of the Secretary of State and Georgia will go back to the way that we normally count absentee ballots,” Johnson said.
