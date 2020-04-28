ATLANTA (CBS46)-The U.S Attorney’s office wants to remind people they are enforcing and monitoring discrimination complaints amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“All of us in law enforcement are committed to the safety of citizens amidst this crisis. Every citizen without distinction,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “However, harassing people based on their real or perceived race or ethnicity is unacceptable and we will prosecute hate crimes and anti-discrimination violations to the fullest extent of the law.”
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind everyone that any violent criminal act against any person because of their race, ethnicity or national origin is a hate crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker, of the FBI Atlanta field office. “This includes violence toward Asian Americans or individuals from East Asian countries. The FBI will use all authority granted to us by federal law to investigate and hold those who commit violent acts accountable for their actions.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office is asking citizens to report any discrimination.
If you believe you have been the target or victim of a hate crime or other violation of your civil rights, please contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office by calling (770) 216-3000 or submitting a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov.
