L. Lin Wood and his attorneys are in federal court Thursday over his federal civil complaint against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state officials over the handling of absentee ballots.
According to the lawsuit, “Defendants’ unilaterally, and without the approval or direction of the Georgia General Assembly, changed the process for handling absentee ballots in Georgia, including those cast in the general election.” Wood’s suit said that because of this, “the inclusion and tabulation of absentee ballots for the general election (and potentially, for all future elections held within this state) is improper and must not be permitted.”
More than one million Georgians cast absentee ballots during the 2020 election due to the pandemic. Many of those absentee votes were for President-elect Joe Biden. Eliminating those ballots from the final tabulation could possibly flip the state’s Electoral College votes from President-elect Biden to President Donald Trump.
The full suit can be read below:
