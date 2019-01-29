ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Before any truck makes a delivery to the Georgia World Congress Center or Mercedes Benz Stadium this week, it first has to pay a visit to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
CBP brought in officers and x-ray equipment from the seaports in Savannah and Norfolk to use to inspect commercial vehicles. The equipment is usually used to inspect containers coming in from other countries.
This week it’s scanning the contents of all trucks before they pull up to the venues to make sure there are no weapons or explosives hidden inside.
“It’s critical that we know what vehicles are entering the venues,” said Don Yando, the Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Atlanta field office.
“Our officers are looking for anomalies,” he said. “They have the paperwork from the driver that says maybe this is a truckload of paper towels so the officers known we’re looking for paper towels in the back of this truck. If they see anything other than paper towels, that’s going to cause them to say, ok there’s something here that we need to take a closer look at.”
Once a truck is clear, Atlanta police officers escort them to the venue to make sure nobody tampers with the truck before it arrives.
CBP officers are scanning about 200 trucks a day. They inspected about 1,300 in Minneapolis last year.
