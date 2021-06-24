ATLANTA (CBS46)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents delivered a blow to counterfeiters hoping to smuggle hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit vape pens to the U.S. from China.
According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents seized 66 boxes of vape pens coming into Atlanta on June 16. The illegal products, officials said, contained ‘Rick and Morty’ branded vape pens and e-cigarettes.
Customs personnel noted the counterfeit products were going to be sold on Georgia streets.
Similar pens properly licensed would have a manufactured suggested retail price of more than $590,000.00.
“One of our primary missions is to intercept merchandise that could pose a serious health risk to the consumer, but this shipment of counterfeit vape pens violated Intellectual Property Rights,” said Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director-Atlanta. “CBP collaborates with many government agencies to enforce laws to protect the health and safety of the consumer and our communities.”
Officials said smuggled products are routinely sold on underground outlets and third-party e-commerce websites. In addition, funds from illegal sales could support organized crime.
To report counterfeit products, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.