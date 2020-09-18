WASHINGTON (CBS46) – The Federal Reserve painted a grim picture of the overall economy, even as many were able to cobble together some savings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest update on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households, the FED said 30 percent of those laid off between March and July had returned to work for the same employer, while 22 percent of those laid off said they do not expect to return to their previous employer and were not working at another job. The numbers, compiled for July, said the percentage of workers who continued to work from home dropped from 41 percent to 31 percent in April.
The FED found the layoffs since March 2020 had impacted groups differently. 47 percent of all laid off workers made less than $100,000 and 28 percent of that group made less than $40,000. Forty-eight percent of laid off workers didn’t have at least a bachelor’s degree while Hispanic and Black workers were four and five percent more likely, respectively, to be laid off than white workers. Female workers laid off also outpaced their male counterparts by four percent.
When looking at their employers and how businesses were treating COVID-19, 18 percent said their employee “was taking too few precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” This was especially true among Black and Hispanic workers, 27 percent and 23 percent respectively. The FED also reported on employment that among working parents, 19 percent said they expect to work less if schools don’t have in-person classes in the fall.
Taking a look at financial assistance, the FED found nearly a quarter of all Americans said their family received assistance from unemployment insurance, SNAP (food stamps), or free groceries or meals from charitable organizations since the start of the pandemic. In a troubling example of the wage gap that continues expanding, 40 percent of those on unemployment insurance said the benefits were higher than their wages before while 36 percent said the benefits were lower.
Overall, the FED said 77 percent of adults were doing “at least okay” financially in July, up from 72 percent in April and essentially unchanged from October 2019. Another 70 percent of adults said they would be able to pay a $400 emergency expense using cash or debit cards which was up six percent since April.
