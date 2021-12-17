ATLANTA (CBS46) — Getting the lead out of drinking water is an effort bringing a flood of federal tax money surging toward Georgia. Billions of dollars are newly available to replace lead leaching pipes and remove lead paint.
The lead problem is pipes & faucets in school, apartment and day care buildings. It's not in the water leaving Georgia's public drinking systems.
Atlanta tests 3 times a day, and adds protective chemicals chlorine, aluminum sulfate, plus lime to neutralize acid. Critically the city adds phosphate to protect corroding pipes at risk of leaching copper and lead.
Vice President Kamela Harris led the White House announcement with a sober reminder. "More than half the children in America are at risk of lead exposure."
She added the billions in grants and low interest loans will "significantly accelerate the removal of lead pipes and paint over the next ten years, particularly in communities left out and left behind."
Georgia's Department of Education paid attention to school water systems possibly contaminated with lead, after serious water pollution problems were revealed in Flint, Michigan, seven years ago. The state vowed to test 800 schools across the state, with 40 faucets each. No results are available yet, but the state has founded a website for reporting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.