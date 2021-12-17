Lead Water Testing

New copper tubing, left, is attached to the water main at a home in Royal Oak, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Communities with lead pipes could see higher test results for lead in their tap water if a new method of water sampling goes into effect. The Detroit suburb of Royal Oak historically had low test results but it had to notify the public of a problem after the state mandated new sampling methods. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Getting the lead out of drinking water is an effort bringing a flood of federal tax money surging toward Georgia. Billions of dollars are newly available to replace lead leaching pipes and remove lead paint.

The Biden administration is pushing $15 billion for lead service line replacements through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at the US Environmental Protection Agency.
 
Another $11.7 billion in state revolving funding will be available, to be spent by states for low-interest loans for investing in water and sanitation infrastructure.
 
The dollars follow a drought in local spending for lead removal in pipes and faucets in Georgia schools. 
 
It's children who are harmed most by lead in drinking water. A fact few could forget when Flint Michigan's water supply was contaminated 7 years ago.
In the years since,  publicity has drenched local and state government. Now the dollars are following.

The lead problem is pipes & faucets in school, apartment and day care buildings. It's not in the water leaving Georgia's public drinking systems.

Atlanta tests 3 times a day, and adds protective chemicals chlorine, aluminum sulfate, plus lime to neutralize acid. Critically the city adds phosphate to protect corroding pipes at risk of leaching copper and lead.

Vice President Kamela Harris led the White House announcement with a sober reminder. "More than half the children in America are at risk of lead exposure."

She added the billions in grants and low interest loans will "significantly accelerate the removal of lead pipes and paint over the next ten years, particularly in communities left out and left behind."

Georgia's Department of Education paid attention to school water systems possibly contaminated with lead, after serious water pollution problems were revealed in Flint, Michigan, seven years ago.  The state vowed to test 800 schools across the state, with 40 faucets each. No results are available yet, but the state has founded a website for reporting test results.

 

