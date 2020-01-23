ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Amazon and FedEx are warning customers of a scam circulating involving fraudulent text messages.
FedEx tweeted on Wednesday asking their followers if they'd received a suspicious text or e-mail from the company.
They warn that those texts are fraudulent and suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.
Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com. Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K— FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020
Amazon is also reporting an issue with the fraudulent texts. An online forum of Amazon sellers gave an example of what to look out for:
"Reads: +1-949-395-1037 Amazon 2020 resolutions: 1) not to be greedy 2) care more about the customer so you’ll get $130 freebies to do a survey (your name) link given."
Another example is disguised as a 'tracking code' for a package that's going to be delivered.
Users are asked to enter their 'delivery preferences' and provide their personal and credit card information.
FedEx says it never sends unsolicited texts or emails to customers.
