DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for a woman who said a FedEx delivery driver crashed into her fence then drove away.
The woman explained the delivery company is dropping the ball on finding a solution to the problem they caused.
“Yeah it’s a little raggedy right now. There was a little incident,” Katie told CBS46.
Katie said this so-called little incident happened last Friday. It was also all caught by her security camera.
“Saw that a FedEx truck had backed into the gate. They sat there for a minute and then they pulled away paused and then just drove off,” Katie explained.
Where I’m from they call that a good ole' fashion and unprofessional hit-and-run.
“It was just disappointing to see that,” Katie said.
Since the driver was no help, Katie had to call in a few favors.
“I was able to get some people together to bend it back up so we could use the gate a little bit better, but you could see it’s not very stable,” Katie explained. “I did think that Fed Ex would reach out to us."
But they never did.
When Katie and her husband reached out to FedEx, they got the run around. So CBS46's Trason Bragg reached out demanding a solution.
In response, the company sent the following statement:
“We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”
“ I definitely just want the fence fixed,” Katie said.
