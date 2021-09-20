ATLANTA (CBS46) — FedEx is hosting a National Hiring Day on Sept. 23.
Recruiters will be on hand to interview applicants. They are planning to add 5,400 team members in Atlanta.
The hiring events will be held at the following:
FedEx Ground, Atlanta
4633 Southpark Blvd.
Ellenwood, GA 30291
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FedEx Express
3600 Inner Loop Road
Atlanta, GA 30354
Enter through Security
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FedEx Freight, Atlanta
4290 Thurman Road
Conley, GA 30288
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Onsite parking available - please follow signs
Interested applicants can also apply online here.
They offer:
· Competitive rates
· Day and night shifts available
· Promote from within philosophy
· Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time
· Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
Applicant Eligibility:
· Must be at least 18 years old
· No minimum education requirements
· Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
