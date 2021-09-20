FEDEX HIRING DAY

ATLANTA (CBS46) — FedEx is hosting a National Hiring Day on Sept. 23.

Recruiters will be on hand to interview applicants. They are planning to add 5,400 team members in Atlanta.

RELATED: Best Buy looking for seasonal employees, virtual hiring fair

The hiring events will be held at the following:

FedEx Ground, Atlanta

4633 Southpark Blvd.

Ellenwood, GA 30291

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FedEx Express

3600 Inner Loop Road

Atlanta, GA 30354

Enter through Security

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FedEx Freight, Atlanta

4290 Thurman Road

Conley, GA 30288

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Onsite parking available - please follow signs

Interested applicants can also apply online here

They offer:

· Competitive rates

· Day and night shifts available

· Promote from within philosophy

· Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time

· Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Applicant Eligibility:

· Must be at least 18 years old

· No minimum education requirements

· Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.