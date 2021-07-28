BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) — A FedEx truck went up in flames Wednesday afternoon after an accident while traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 281.
Around 12:50 p.m., Georgia State Patrol says the truck crashed through the median onto Joe Stella Drive located below the interstate.
According to GSP, the truck carrying two trailers burst into flames, causing visible damage to the I-75 overpass bridge.
The condition of the driver is unknown. The interstate was closed for a short time, but now all lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will provide updates as they become available.
