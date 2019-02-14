ATLANTA (CBS46) – A local businessman federal prosecutors said was in this country illegally pleaded guilty to trying to bribe an IRS agent to avoid paying personal and business taxes.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung Pak, Magdaleno Garcia Alonso, 50, owned and operated Acworth Georgia Concrete, Inc. He filed tax returns for 2015 and 2016 as an individual and for his business. The IRS told Garcia it was auditing his returns and determined he owed $234,000 in back taxes for his business and $111,000 in personal back taxes.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in mid-September 2018, Garcia offered to pay an IRS Revenue Agent who handled the audit a cash bribe if the bill was reduced. The agent told federal authorities about the attempted bribe and the government set up a sting operation to nab Garcia.
Garcia met with the revenue agent at a fast-food restaurant in Cobb County and during the meeting offered to pay the IRS agent $30,000 in cash if the bill was reduced from $345,000 to $100,000. Prosecutors said Garcia went as far as hand writing an agreement setting out the terms of the bribe and he and the agent signed the agreement.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the deal involved Garcia paying the agent $20,000 in cash immediately and $10,000 in the future, which Garcia executed on the spot. Garcia was arrested when he came to the next scheduled meeting to pay an additional $5,000 payment.
After his arrest, Garcia admitted he was a citizen of Mexico and in the U.S. illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he will be deported from the country after he is released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.