A former mayoral candidate in an Atlanta suburb was charged with stealing money from the federal paycheck protection program.
Olivia Ware, 61, unsuccessfully ran for mayor of the city of Conyers in 2017.
But in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Ware, who lives in Oxford, Ga. was arraigned on federal bank fraud and money laundering charges.
In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Ware was the CEO of a Georgia company called Let’s Talk about the Family Inc.
The company, according to the U.S. Attorney, did not pay wages to any employees.
However, Ware allegedly submitted a false application to a bank for a PPP loan for the company. In the loan application, Ware reportedly submitted fake tax returns that reported the company had 54 employees who were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary payments.
As a result of the alleged false information, a bank loaned over $323,000 in PPP money to Ware’s company.
After receiving the money, Ware reportedly spent the PPP money to buy an in-ground swimming pool, furniture, and other home improvement items. In addition, she allegedly used some of the funds to pay down the principal on her mortgage.
“Authorities continue to examine Paycheck Protection Program loans for acts of fraud, as the charges against Ware demonstrate,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Those who would consider stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program should think twice.”
She was arraigned in federal court on March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.