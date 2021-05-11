A Texas man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison after a conviction in connection to several armed home invasions, some linked to Georgia.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Juan Olaya, 41, of Houston, was convicted by a federal grand jury on racketeering and assault charges connected to “a crime of violence”. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Olaya was in charge of an enterprise that committed a string of home invasions in Michigan, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, and Texas. The crimes happened from August through December 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Olaya served as a leader in the organization by recruiting other crew members and assigning them roles. Once Olaya and his culprits identified a target, they traveled to the location, conducted surveillance, and executed the robberies, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office.
“Juan Olaya and his robbery crews committed a host of violent crimes that terrorized innocent victims across the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “His crimes are made more disturbing because the victims were chosen based on their ethnicity or race.”
Another leader in the robbery crews was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Chaka Castro ran the enterprise from 2011 through 2014, prosecutors said.
Castro made lists of robbery targets in various states, specifically families whose last names were common to certain ethnicities, and assigned crews to carry out armed robberies inside the families’ homes.
Rather than burglarize homes with no one inside, the crews preferred to rob homes while families were present so they could use their victims to point out valuable items.
The robbers arrived at the victim’s homes with their faces covered with bandanas. Once the robbery crews entered the homes, they corralled the victims, including children, into one location in the home. One robber restrained the victims with duct tape and others ransacked the home, looking for cash, jewelry, and electronics. Multiple homes were robbed over a series of days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.