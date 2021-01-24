A DeKalb County man was sentenced to federal prison for his leadership role in a national gang.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Donald Glass, aka Smurf, 30, of Decatur, was sentenced to life plus 120 months in prison.
The sentencing comes after Glass was convicted by a federal grand jury in May 2019 for racketeering conspiracy involving murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and causing death through the use of a firearm for the murder of Robert Dixon.
A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Glass had a leadership role with the Gangster Disciples. Glass led the “HATE Committee” within the gang.
The HATE Committee is a specialized enforcement team within the Gangster Disciples that is responsible for numerous murders, shootings, and robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The Gangsters Disciples are a national gang with roots in Chicago dating back to the 1970s.
The group has leadership posts known as “Positions of Authority”, and gang leaders enforce rules for members though a code called ““Silence and Secrecy” – a prohibition on cooperating with law enforcement.
Violations of the rule are punishable by death, and evidence at Glass’ trial showed that the Gangster Disciples were responsible for 24 shootings from 2011 through 2015, including 12 murders, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Federal prosecutors said Glass ordered a group of teenage shooters, including a juvenile who Glass groomed to be an assassin, to shoot and kill more than 10 people.
Glass was sentenced along with Shauntay Craig, aka Shake, 42, of Birmingham, Alabama. Craig was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in August 2019 to racketeering conspiracy involving murder and drug trafficking.
“As leaders of the Gangster Disciples, these defendants terrorized communities across the country by engaging in, and ordering others to engage in, multiple acts of violence, including murder,” said Nicholas L. McQuaid, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
“The significant sentences imposed upon defendant Craig for his national leadership role in the gang, and defendant Glass for his creation of an army of teenagers who shot and killed indiscriminately, demonstrate that even the most sophisticated and ruthless gangs are no match for the coordinated efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.