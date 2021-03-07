Two metro Atlanta women are facing federal charges after authorities said they allegedly participated in a scheme to steal millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Lakisha Swope, 43, of Alpharetta, and Treisha Pearson, 49, of Brookhaven, were arraigned on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering after allegedly participating in a scheme to steal over $3.5 million from the PPP.
Swope, Pearson, and others reportedly submitted false PPP applications for several entities claiming over $5 million in loans, according to the U.S Attorney’s office.
Their applications misrepresented information regarding the entities’ total number of employees and average monthly payroll, U.S. officials said.
As a result of the false statements, lenders issued over $3.5 million in PPP loans to the various entities controlled by Swope, Pearson, and others. “Swope and Pearson, along with other members of the conspiracy, then allegedly used the fraudulently obtained funds for unauthorized expenditures including luxury clothing, restaurants, personal rent, hotels, and vacation rentals,” according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
“Swope and Pearson allegedly stole millions of dollars destined to help small business owners,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia. “PPP dollars often provide a bridge for businesses suffering from the effects of the pandemic. However, PPP funds are not unlimited, and those who seek to enrich themselves fraudulently through this program will be prosecuted.”
“These two defendants are accused of misdirecting federal emergency assistance from businesses who need it to stay afloat, to their own pockets, during a pandemic,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Their alleged greed affects every tax paying citizen and the FBI will make every effort to make sure funds provided by programs like PPP are used as intended.”
