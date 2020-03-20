WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Friday that one of the most dreaded days of the year, U.S. Tax Day, is moving thanks to the coronavirus.
Secretary Mnuchin said tax day will move from April 15 to July 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
