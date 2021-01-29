Federal authorities charged nearly a dozen people with operating a dog fighting ring in addition to running an illegal drug operation. The Department of Justice's 136-count indictment stated 11 suspects from Georgia and Alabama ran the operations between May 2019 until February 2020.
The group was accused on violations of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession with the intent to distribute, drug possession, as well as violations of the dog fighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act,
“Dog fighting is brutal and illegal; it is particularly troubling when combined with drug trafficking,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia.
Individuals charged include:
- Jarvis Lockett, 40, of Warner Robins, Georgia
- Derrick Owens, 37, of Woodland, Georgia
- Christopher Raines, 50, of Talbotton, Georgia
- Armard Davis, 41, of Fort Valley, Georgia
- Jason Carter, 38, of Phoenix City, Alabama
- Shaquille Bentley, 26, of Roberta, Georgia
- Bryanna Holmes, 24, of Fort Valley, Georgia
- Vernon Vegas, 49, of Suwanee, Georgia
- Lekey Davis, 45, of Talbotton, Georgia
- Kathy Ann Whitfield, 61, of Columbus, Georgia
- Rodrick Walton, 40, of Shiloh, Georgia
Lockett, Owens, Raines, A. Davis, Carter, Bentley, Holmes, Vegas, Lekey Davis and Whitfield are facing drug possession charges with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. Lockett is charged in separate counts with distribution of cocaine base and cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. Armard Davis and Holmes are charged in separate counts with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. Walton is charged in a separate count with possession of cocaine.
Lockett, Owens, Raines, Armard Davis, and Walton were allegedly involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dog fight, and possess, train, transport, deliver, and receive dogs for the purpose of having the dogs participate in a dog fight.
